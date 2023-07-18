Investigation underway after passenger dies in car crash near Dorena Lake

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A person is dead after a head-on collision on a rural road near Dorena Lake on Saturday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Row River Road just after 11 a.m. on July 15. Deputies said their investigation of the scene found that a westbound Honda Accord had struck an oncoming Dodge Avenger while trying to complete a right-hand curve. The LCSO said a passenger in the Avenger was killed in the crash.
The LCSO said the collision is still being investigated, and more information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 541-682-4150 option 1.