 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Investigation underway after passenger dies in car crash near Dorena Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane County Sheriff's Office

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A person is dead after a head-on collision on a rural road near Dorena Lake on Saturday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the LCSO, deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Row River Road just after 11 a.m. on July 15. Deputies said their investigation of the scene found that a westbound Honda Accord had struck an oncoming Dodge Avenger while trying to complete a right-hand curve. The LCSO said a passenger in the Avenger was killed in the crash.

The LCSO said the collision is still being investigated, and more information will be released when it is available. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 541-682-4150 option 1.

Tags

Recommended for you