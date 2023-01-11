Investigation underway for former Myrtle Creek teacher’s aide accused of exchanging inappropriate messages

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A substitute instructional assistant recently employed by the South Umpqua School District is under investigation by law enforcement after a video surfaced where he appeared to admit to exchanging inappropriate messages with children.
In a video making the rounds on social media, a representative of a California-based group called “Predator Poachers” confronts a man who South Umpqua School District officials confirmed worked as an instructional assistant at schools within the South Umpqua School District as recently as December 16, 2022. In the video, the representative accused the former teacher’s aide of exchanging inappropriate messages with people whom he believed to be 9- and 12-year-old girls, as well as taking pictures and videos with and of students while at school. At points in the video, he seemingly acknowledges his role in the alleged incidents.
The video went on to garner several thousand views and gained attention from local residents. On January 10, Myrtle Creek Police Department released a statement confirming they had been dispatched to the residence shown in the video, and that Predator Poachers’ contact with the man had led to the start of a criminal investigation. MCPD says the investigation is still underway, and they will not be releasing any additional information until significant progress has been made in that investigation.
The same day, South Umpqua School District sent a letter to parents and guardians acknowledging the situation. The letter called the video and the former aide’s alleged conduct “highly disturbing,” and assured parents and guardians they will work closely with law enforcement’s investigation.
“As parents ourselves, many of whom have children and grandchildren in our schools, we are disturbed and concerned by this situation,” South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said in the letter. “The safety of our students is a top priority of importance.”
KEZI 9 News reached out to South Umpqua School District for additional information, but school district officials say they are unable to comment until the conclusion of the investigation.