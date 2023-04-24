Investigation underway for hit and run on east Broadway in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore -- A hit and run on East Broadway left one man in the hospital on Saturday, and Eugene police are investigating it and other collisions.
The crash happened on Saturday, April 22. Police were dispatched at around 11:30 p.m. to 515 east Broadway in downtown Eugene. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man laying unconscious in the street. Police and other emergency responders immediately went to work providing aid for the man. Police also went around trying to find answers about what had happened.
This accident happened very close to the to a nearby crosswalk and the 515 Apartments. According to Eugene police, officers found a piece of a vehicle at the scene. Officers were able to determine this piece belonged to the vehicle that had hit the man. From the vehicle parts, video surveillance, and witness testimony officers found out the car that hit the man was a white Chrysler 300. The sedan immediately left the scene after hitting the 21-year-old, police said.
Eventually medics from Eugene-Springfield Fire also arrived on scene. They took the man from Eugene police officers and were able to stabilize him. He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Despite the information on the car, the identity of the suspect is still unknown.
Captain Doug Mozan of the Eugene Police Department said, "We're going to process those vehicle parts like we would any other evidence. We're going to look at all the video in the area. Any other data that we can gleam that might tell us what traffic was in the area at any given time."
According to Eugene police, in 2022 and 2023 there were 533 and 520 non-injury hit and run accidents reported respectively. The low point on hit and runs was back in 2021, where only 448 non-injury hit and runs were reported. EPD attributes much of that to the lockdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Captain Mozan also explained the charges regarding this type of hit and run. If a hit and run happens with only damage to property, it gets carried out as a misdemeanor. In this case, however, because someone was injured and taken to hospital it is considered a felony under law.
In order to keep safety on the streets for both drivers and pedestrians the Eugene Police Department and the city do various campaigns and try to raise awareness. Vision Zero is one of these. Its goal is to reduce transportation injuries and save lives.
This program collects data from around the city and allows the local government and and police to focus on more problem areas. The police also talk about traffic enforcement and reducing speeds in certain parts of the city.
Another important aspect of safety is having bright crosswalks and signs around risky traffic areas. Unfortunately in this case it wasn't enough to stop the hit and run.
Eugene Police very much encourage anyone who might have any information regarding the Chrysler 300 or its driver to come forward and call their non-emergency number at 541-682-5111.