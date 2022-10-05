Investigation underway in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. ---Springfield police are investigating an incident inside a neighborhood near Graystone Loop, as some neighbors claim there was a shooting.
Officers responded to the area late Tuesday night for what they are calling a "medical emergency."
Around 10:30pm, police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital.
Springfield Police Department declined to provide additional details about the nature of the emergency, however residents claim the response was for a deadly shooting.
KEZI 9 News spoke with several people who live in the area, including a woman who claims the car of the alleged shooting victim was parked outside of her home. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous said police knocked on her door around midnight asking about a shooting, and the unknown vehicle
Multiple residents vouched for her account, saying one person was shot moments before they drove to another location within the neighborhood.
They claim said alleged victim attempted to call for help and died shortly after.
Below is the entirety of the SPD's statement, released to the media:
At approximately 10:30 pm on October 4th, SPD patrol officers responded to the area of the 6100 block of Greystone Loop regarding a medical emergency. Patrol officers arriving at the scene rendered aid to the subject, who was transported to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield. Detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation. The condition and identify of the patient is being withheld at his time. The investigation is ongoing.
There are no other details available at this time.