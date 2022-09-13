Issues with OHA's mental health care service identified in internal report

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Health Authority’s Ombuds Program, which advocates for Medicaid and children’s health insurance recipients, has released a report detailing concerns about certain parts of OHA’s program that are unsatisfactory, including care coordination and mental health care.
The Ombuds Program advocates for access to care and quality of care for Oregon Health Plan members, which includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program members. Members of the OHP can come to the Ombuds Program to get support when other avenues have not led to resolution. Due to this role, the Ombuds Program acts as a watchdog for the OHA, bringing systemic issues to light that may be impacting other members.
The Ombuds Program recently released a report on several areas of member concern for OHA’s operations in 2021. Those areas include OHP member enrollment, care coordination, language access and equity-centered approaches, and issues with mental health and substance use disorder care.
The Ombuds Program identified mental health and substance use issues as the areas that could use the most improvement, saying access to care providers for those issues is a significant challenge for OHP members. In their report, the Ombuds Program specifically mentioned the need for timely and accessible mental health and substance use disorder services at all levels of care, inadequate capacity for such services, and an underutilization of traditional healthcare workers. The Ombuds Program says they are supporting efforts to address these challenges.
The OHA said they will treat the Ombuds Program’s report as a formal audit which requires a planned response. An OHA representative said the report helps bring issues to light that are critical in the OHA’s pursuit of its long-term health care goals.