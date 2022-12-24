'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX

 Skip to main content
...BUILDING SEAS SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Sunday. Gale
Watch, from early Sunday evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX

Airlines canceled or moved dozens of flights — some until after Christmas Day.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After days of frustrations, delays and rescheduled flights, travelers at Portland International Airport experienced many of the same issues on Christmas Eve. 

Although wintry weather was on the way out, airlines canceled or moved dozens of flights — some until after Christmas Day. 

Among the airlines was Alaska Airlines, who announced Saturday morning that all mainline flights out of PDX had been canceled through Saturday midnight due to freezing rain conditions in Portland. 

"It's craziness," said Maria Brown, hoping to get home to Southern California. "It's kind of like those Hallmark movies where you cannot get home for Christmas —  this is exactly it."

Brown was in town visiting her daughter in Falls City. 

"I went to fly out early because I heard the storm was coming in. As I was leaving, Southwest decided to cancel my plane on Friday. I got onto American Airlines and we sat on the runway for about a half and hour, and the pilot said... it's never been this bad, I will not fly out of here."

"We all jumped off, and we had to get in line again. Now, we can't fly out until Monday, the day after Christmas so we're stuck here at the airport," Brown said.

Travelers spent hours in line — not to go through security — but to rebook their canceled flights. Mike Casner from McMinnville had three flights canceled since arriving to Portland on Thursday. He finally secured a rebooking for Christmas morning. 

"I'm flying out at 7 a.m.," he said, "I want to see my grandbaby. I don't care about anything else."

Sean and Jordan Capers attempted to rebook a new same-day flight to Seattle. 

"This is our first time," said Sean, "The crazy rebooking starts now."

All these delays and cancelations could be quite upsetting on Christmas Eve, but many navigated the chaos by taking it in stride.

"I think that is what you have to do with holiday travel," said Jordan, "But I will say trains may be a good option."

"We are one part of the many things happening here buy today is a happy day for us," said Kris Esau, who lives in Vancouver. 

She met Kyra Gibbons and Patrice Johnson while waiting in line for Southwest Airlines two days ago. Once their flights got canceled, they started talking, and decided they needed to go to a hotel. 

"We are too old to sleep on the floor!" joked Gibbons. 

"She lives in Salem," said Esau, pointing to Johnson, "She wanted to drive home...so we're like no, you come with us. You come with us."

The once-told strangers said they're now lifelong friends, after sharing an Airbnb for a couple of days. They told KGW they're planning for a reunion at the coast in the future. 

A spokesperson for PDX explained that crews continued to deice the runways and airfield as the conditions outside warm up. They're encouraging everyone to check with their airlines, and arrive at least two hours before the flight takes off. 

