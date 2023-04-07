J.H. Baxter requests permit that would disallow use of contaminating equipment

EUGENE, Ore. – A lumber company in Eugene facing penalties for environmental violations is trying to get a permit that would allow it to use some equipment that releases air pollutants, but would not allow the use of the equipment that caused the environmental violations.

According to the Lane Regional Air Protection Authority, under the current draft of the permit, J.H. Baxter & Co. would no longer have permission to use their wood treatment equipment at their facility located at 3494 Roosevelt Blvd. J.H. Baxter stopped using that equipment back in January 2022 after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality found evidence of toxic contaminants leaking into a nearby neighborhood.

Although the equipment is going unused and J.H. Baxter has no current plans to reactivate it, the company still technically has permission to use it under a permit that expires in June 2023. According to LRAPA, when J.H. Baxter submitted a request to renew that permit, LRAPA denied that request on the grounds that a simpler permit would suffice.

Documents submitted to LRAPA show that J.H. Baxter has submitted a request for a simple permit to allow it to discharge contaminants into the air from the facility on Roosevelt Boulevard. According to permit documents, a natural gas-fired boiler and evaporator located at the facility would be under several restrictions related to the amount of particulates they release into the air per day if the permit is approved. Those emissions would have to be monitored and recorded on a monthly basis, and J.H. Baxter would have to prove they were doing so to LRAPA once per year.

According to LRAPA documents, the equipment covered by this draft permit is necessary to evaporate rainwater that falls in J.H. Baxter’s containment area.

LRAPA is asking the community to submit comments and concerns about the proposed draft before it goes into effect. LRAPA will be holding an informational session and public hearing on the subject at 5:30 p.m. on May 9, and comments are due by May 26. Questions and comments can be submitted to LRAPA’s permitting department or mailed to the following address:

LRAPA

1010 Main Street

Springfield, Oregon 97477