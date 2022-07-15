J.H. Baxter to pay full fine for hazardous waste damage

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality settled with J.H. Baxter and Co., Incorporated on July 14 over a penalty for several hazardous waste and water quality violations.

J.H. Baxter & Co., a Eugene-based wood preserving company, had a large fine imposed on it by the DEQ for improper treatment and storage of hazardous waste. Testing near the Company’s Eugene facility found dangerous contamination on nearby properties. The company was fined nearly $225,000 in March 2021, but the amount was increased to about $305,000 in May 2022 as more counts of mishandling came to light. The facility was shut down in January 2022 after the company was fined.

The DEQ announced on July 15 that J.H. Baxter has dropped its appeal of the environmental regulation enforcement action and is required to pay $305,440. It is also required to take corrective actions to address water quality and hazardous waste violations. The DEQ says they have a cleanup program investigating contaminated soil on nearby properties and is overseeing J.H. Baxter’s compliance with hazardous waste regulations.