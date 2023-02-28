Jackson County Search and Rescue finds missing Eugene women in snow

SHADY COVE, Ore. -- Two missing women from Eugene were found Tuesday afternoon in the snow-covered Jackson County wilderness, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the JCSO, Taylor Marie Lange, 21, and Talia Esther Rosenbloom, 20, both of Eugene, were reported missing out of Shady Cove at about 5:20 p.m. on February 27. The JCSO said they searched all night in deep snow, checked routes from Jackson County to Eugene, and finally called out a Search and Rescue team when no sign of the women was found. The JCSO said multiple search and rescue teams and elements from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office participated in the search.
According to the JCSO, the women were found Tuesday afternoon by a Search and Rescue snow vehicle. The JCSO said both Lange and Rosenbloom were healthy, and praised everyone involved for a job well done.