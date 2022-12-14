Jaws of life used to rescue driver from overturned log truck

KELLOGG, Ore. -- Rural firefighters from the Kellogg Rural Fire District said they rescued a trapped driver from an overturned log truck on a steep dirt road Tuesday morning.
According to the Kellogg Rural Fire District, in the morning of December 13, firefighters responded to a report of a crashed log truck on a steep dirt road off Highway 138 West. Kellogg RFD said the driver had only minor injuries, but was trapped in the cab of the truck. Crews from the fire department used hydraulic “jaws of life” to cut into the cab and free the driver.
Kellogg RFD says their teams train for long hours specifically for this type of emergency. Kellogg RFD thanked North Douglas County Fire & EMS for sending an ambulance and crew.