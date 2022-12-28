Judge orders another long prison term in Gov. Whitmer plot

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Thursday. Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&