Judge rules in OSU/WSU’s favor, halting Pac-12 board meeting

COLFAX, Wash. – A judge has granted Oregon State University and Washington State University’s request for a restraining order on Wednesday’s meeting of the Pac-12 Board of Directors, ensuring, at least for the time being, that the schools leaving the conference will have no say in its future.
On Friday, September 8, OSU and WSU filed a complaint in a Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff that would prevent schools that were leaving the conference from making decisions on the future of the Pac-12.
On September 11, a judge ruled in favor of OSU and WSU’s complaint, stopping the Pac-12 board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, September 13.
Attorneys with OSU and WSU argued the 10 departing schools would have voted to dissolve the Pac-12 and take the conference’s assets to pay for their transitions to other conferences. They also said departing members have an implicit allegiance to their new conferences, and would not act in the Pac-12’s best interests. Attorneys for the Pac-12 argued the meeting was necessary to discuss regular business for the conference such as employee retention.
With the Washington judge’s ruling, the board meeting will not happen on September 13. The judge ruled that if members of the Pac-12 can unanimously agree on any subject such as an employee retention plan, the action may be adopted.