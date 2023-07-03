 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Junction City asks residents to limit water usage in hot weather

  Updated
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Heavy water usage and an unfortunate technical problem have reduced Junction City’s water supply significantly, and city officials are asking residents to conserve water so they can get the reserves back up.

Junction City officials issued a Mild Water Emergency notice on July 3. Officials said the notice was issued due to heavy water usage in the community combined with an extended power outage to a city well on July 1 and 2. City officials said that these factors have seriously drained the community’s water reserves, and they are hoping to reach a 10% reduction in water usage so they can fill the tanks and have water available in case of a fire.

Junction City officials ask that residents consider watering their lawns less frequently, and limit any watering to no more than 15 minutes per zone or area. They also ask residents not to use city water to wash sidewalks, walkways, streets, driveways, parking lots or other hard surfaces. Officials made it clear that following these restrictions is voluntary, but noted that the city is currently less able to fight fires due to its lower-than-usual water reserves.

