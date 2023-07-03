Junction City asks residents to limit water usage in hot weather

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Heavy water usage and an unfortunate technical problem have reduced Junction City’s water supply significantly, and city officials are asking residents to conserve water so they can get the reserves back up.
Junction City officials issued a Mild Water Emergency notice on July 3. Officials said the notice was issued due to heavy water usage in the community combined with an extended power outage to a city well on July 1 and 2. City officials said that these factors have seriously drained the community’s water reserves, and they are hoping to reach a 10% reduction in water usage so they can fill the tanks and have water available in case of a fire.
Junction City officials ask that residents consider watering their lawns less frequently, and limit any watering to no more than 15 minutes per zone or area. They also ask residents not to use city water to wash sidewalks, walkways, streets, driveways, parking lots or other hard surfaces. Officials made it clear that following these restrictions is voluntary, but noted that the city is currently less able to fight fires due to its lower-than-usual water reserves.