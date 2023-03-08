Junction City Chief of Police stepping down

JUNCTION CITY, Ore -- For nearly seven years the Junction City Police Department has been led by one man: Chief Bob Morris.
He's served in law enforcement for more than 47 years, and spent 20 of those years serving in the Oregon State Police. In 2016, he was brought to Junction City.
Initially he arrived in Junction City as a Police Lieutenant. His task was to evaluate the department and see if there were possible ways to improve the police force. After only a month, he was asked to become the Chief of Police of the department.
Morris and his team sought to improve the Police Department's efficiency. He said he takes pride in maintaining high standards in regards to hiring personnel. Officers are often subjected to background checks that could last several months. Those selected to be officers often have high emotional and social intelligence.
Morris believes this helps improve transparency and accountability, not only with the police department, but also to the community.
He said, "The guidelines are unwavering and we will not make exceptions to those guidelines. If you're noticing in the media, you're hearing a lot of talk about standards being lowered. But Junction City Police Department has not and we will not lower those standards."
Speaking of the community, Morris said he will miss them the most. He said when he first took up the role of police chief, they made him feel very welcomed.
As he retires, Morris feels his department is in a really good position. He believes it's a safe time for him to leave. He also isn't leaving law enforcement in it's entirety. He has a couple of projects on the horizon, and although he is keeping the details close to his chest, he said he will be involved with law enforcement in regards to ethics and leadership.