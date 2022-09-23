Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg.
According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Junction City Police say there is presently no threat to the community. Even so, they say not to approach the suspect and to call police if he is spotted. Citizens are asked to contact the police department at 541-998-1245 if they have any information about the incident.