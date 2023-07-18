Junction City declares water emergency, asks residents to cut water usage by 30 percent

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Junction City officials issued a water emergency notice on Tuesday morning that asked residents to cut their water usage by 30 percent, public works officials said.
The city said that the notice issued on July 18 details mandatory water restriction guidelines in order to reach a targeted 30 percent reduction in water usage. The restrictions followed heavy local water usage, and the city needs to ensure area water tanks replenish their supply in case of such emergencies as fires, city officials said.
Prohibited uses of city water include decorative fountains, the washing of such hard surfaces as sidewalks and driveways, and the washing of vehicles, according to the notice.
The city said that restrictions in place include a request for reduced frequency of landscape and garden watering to no more than 15 minutes per area between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., with odd addresses watering on odd dates and even addresses on even dates.
Lawn watering for major users, which the city defines as those who use at least 100 consumption units per day, are asked to reduce their usage by half to 50 consumption units. A single consumption unit is 748 gallons of water, public works officials said. City officials said that consumption units for water usage depend upon the user, with smaller users utilizing 2 to 3 consumption units per month, and larger users consuming 100 or more per day.
Restaurants will be required to post drought notices and offer drinking water only upon request, the city said. City officials said that hydrant and water main flushing will only be performed for emergency use.
For more information, contact Junction City Public Works at 541-998-3125 or visit the Facebook pages of Junction City and Junction City Public Works.