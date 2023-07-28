Junction City enters second week of stage two water emergency notice

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Junction City residents must continue to reduce their water usage, as the city continues into the second week of a stage two emergency notice.

On July 18, Junction City went into a stage two water emergency where officials said the guidelines to reduce water usage were no longer voluntary, and residents must reduce their water usage by 30%.

This was in response to the city’s failing water supply that did not improve after a stage one emergency notice.

The city implemented strict guidelines to further regulate how much water is being used throughout the town, and officials are urging residents to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

As of now, outdoor watering is only allowed between 6 p.m., and 6 a.m., and only odd addresses can water on odd dates and even on even dates. Furthermore, outdoor watering is restricted to Monday through Friday.

According to Gary Kaping, the Public Works Director of Junction City, over-irrigation is the main issue at play.

“Your lawn does need to take a certain amount of water to stay green, but sometimes that water use is excessive in some areas,” Kaping said.

Many have expressed frustration with the regulations, and Kaping said officials recognize the sacrifices many have to take during the crisis.

“We understand that people aren’t happy about it,” Kaping said. “We’re not happy about it; we don’t like doing it, but [residents] are complying which we do appreciate.”

Kaping says customers have been adhering to the guidelines well so far, and officials are optimistic about getting the town’s water supply back on track.

“Things are looking good. If they continue to look good throughout the next week we could go back to that stage one,” Kaping said.

Stage one would would return the town to voluntarily reducing water usage. However, in order for Junction City to see stage one within the next week or so, officials say it’s extremely vital to continue following the rules set in place by Junction City Public Works.

“We would like to see a trend of positivity before we make a change,” Kaping said. “One or two days is great, but, you know, a week-long trend tells me that everybody’s trying to comply with that.”

The water supply is continuing to be monitored to determine when it’s safe to go back to stage one. Officials say that if things stay positive throughout the next week or so, stage one will be within reason.