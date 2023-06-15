Junction City fire department puts out massive structure fire

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Junction City firefighters said there were no injuries at a fire that seriously damaged a rural building Wednesday evening.
According to Junction City Fire and Rescue, at about 5:40 p.m. on June 14, they heard multiple reports of a burning building out on Highway 99 East, which was sending a massive plume of black smoke into the air that was visible from across town. Several crews from Junction City Fire and Harrisburg Fire went out to the location to bring the fire under control, and firefighters said they had the blaze contained after a nearly-two-hour battle. Firefighters said no injuries to residents or emergency responders were reported, but the buildings caught in the blaze were seriously damaged.
Firefighters said some metal shop buildings were totally destroyed, as well as some vehicles that were on the property. Firefighters also said they were able to rescue a scared dog that was on the property and return it to its owner. Junction City Fire thanked residents who called in the fire for their assistance, as well as other emergency responders including the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District for handling a motor vehicle crash on Highway 99 West that happened at about the same time as the fire.