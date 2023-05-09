Junction City firefighters extinguish blazing encampment

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A burning camp just off Highway 99 was swiftly put out by responding firefighters Monday evening.
According to Junction City Fire and Rescue, at about 6:30 p.m. on May 8, they heard numerous 911 calls reporting thick black smoke rising from the tree line along Highway 99 north of Junction City. Crews were dispatched, and firefighters said they arrived to find a camp near some railroad property fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the fire mostly involved small items and miscellaneous garbage, and they were able to put it out in about 25 minutes.
Firefighters said no injuries to fire crews or bystanders were reported. Junction City Fire and Rescue said some steam and smoke may be visible from the area as the debris continues to cool. Firefighters thanked Junction City Police Department for helping spot along the railroad tracks.