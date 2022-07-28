Junction City imposes water use restrictions

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Due to an equipment failure earlier this week, Junction City has issued a stage two water alert to try to save water for emergencies.
Junction City is asking residents to reduce water usage by 10%. In addition, several other restrictions are being imposed in an effort to reduce water usage. These restrictions include outside watering only every other day, not washing vehicles, sidewalks, driveways or other hard surface areas with city-supplied water, and a suggestion to limit watering of lawns and gardens to no more than 20 minutes if possible.
Junction City officials say the reason for these restrictions is due to a failure of well equipment earlier in the week of July 25. As a result of this equipment failure, one of the city’s main wells is inoperable, according to officials. They said that despite the failure of the well, the city can still produce adequate water for the needs of residents. However, officials say that water tanks are currently at a low level and the city needs to be able to fill the tanks faster to have a reserve ready in the event of an emergency such as a fire.