 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

  • Updated
  • 0

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright.

The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.” According to city officials, they are activated by motion sensors.

Junction City Public Works director Gary Kaping said he's aware of the situation and is currently looking for solutions.

"We're trying to make everybody happy over there, but the hard part is… it's hard to make everybody happy,” Kaping said. 

A resident said, for one reason or another, the lights come on throughout the night and light up the entire back side of his home.

"We're trying our best we can to keep the light out of everybody's back yard by putting shields on and then putting the program in to dim.” Kaping said.

reserve

According to neighbors in the area, the shields have been ineffective.

"Basically, you’ve got to live like a vampire, you’ve got to shut all the curtains and close all the windows, so it doesn't seem like a spotlight in your face,” one said.

Kaping urges anyone with a complaint about the park to reach out to the Public Works office.

 

Tags

Recommended for you