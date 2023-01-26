Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright.
The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.” According to city officials, they are activated by motion sensors.
Junction City Public Works director Gary Kaping said he's aware of the situation and is currently looking for solutions.
"We're trying to make everybody happy over there, but the hard part is… it's hard to make everybody happy,” Kaping said.
A resident said, for one reason or another, the lights come on throughout the night and light up the entire back side of his home.
"We're trying our best we can to keep the light out of everybody's back yard by putting shields on and then putting the program in to dim.” Kaping said.
According to neighbors in the area, the shields have been ineffective.
"Basically, you’ve got to live like a vampire, you’ve got to shut all the curtains and close all the windows, so it doesn't seem like a spotlight in your face,” one said.
Kaping urges anyone with a complaint about the park to reach out to the Public Works office.