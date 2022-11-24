Junction City organization gives out free Thanksgiving meals

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- Dozens lined the door at Junction City Moose Lodge Thursday for free Thanksgiving meals.
Every year, the organization hosts the event from noon to 5 p.m.
Rhonda Giles has been serving up meals for about 7 years. She said there's something special about watching the community come together and bond over turkey.
"It's nice to see people come and not just enjoy a free meal, but some people come in here and they don't now people or they don't have anyone at home or they don't cook," said Giles.
Giles said each year, they feed more than 200 people. Some come in from all over the state.
"There's usually about 10 to 12 different zip codes," said Giles.
Every Thanksgiving, Ron and Jewel Thexton meet their family at the lodge. This year, not everyone was able to make it but they're thankful there was a curbside option so people could enjoy their Thanksgiving feast together.
"My grandson and his two kids are home sick," said Thexton. "But I'm going to have my daughter take three meals to them."
Giles said they introduced curbside when COVID first hit.
"That year, we did a drive-through of about 250," said Giles.
People like Muriel Hubbard said they wouldn't want to spend their Thanksgiving anywhere else,
"Its a blessing," said Hubbard. "It's a ritual for me."
If you missed this Thanksgiving meal, Junction City Moose Lodge will also be giving free meals for Christmas.