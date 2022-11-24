 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds will occur Saturday night.
Multiple distant swells will cross the waters through this
weekend. There may be times where seas drop below 10 feet for
several hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Junction City organization gives out free Thanksgiving meals

  • Updated
  • 0
Junction City Moose Lodge

JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- Dozens lined the door at Junction City Moose Lodge Thursday for free Thanksgiving meals.

Every year, the organization hosts the event from noon to 5 p.m.

Rhonda Giles has been serving up meals for about 7 years. She said there's something special about watching the community come together and bond over turkey.

"It's nice to see people come and not just enjoy a free meal, but some people come in here and they don't now people or they don't have anyone at home or they don't cook," said Giles. 

Giles said each year, they feed more than 200 people. Some come in from all over the state.

"There's usually about 10 to 12 different zip codes," said Giles.

Every Thanksgiving, Ron and Jewel Thexton meet their family at the lodge. This year, not everyone was able to make it but they're thankful there was a curbside option so people could enjoy their Thanksgiving feast together.

"My grandson and his two kids are home sick," said Thexton. "But I'm going to have my daughter take three meals to them."

Giles said they introduced curbside when COVID first hit. 

"That year, we did a drive-through of about 250," said Giles.

People like Muriel Hubbard said they wouldn't want to spend their Thanksgiving anywhere else,

"Its a blessing," said Hubbard. "It's a ritual for me."

If you missed this Thanksgiving meal, Junction City Moose Lodge will also be giving free meals for Christmas.

Recommended for you