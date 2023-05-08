Junction City Police Department implements Senior Citizens on Patrol program

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – They’re looking for a few good senior citizens.
Junction City’s police department is implanting a new Senior Citizens on Patrol program to address neighborhood crime and safety issues, said Larry Larson, the department’s interim chief. The program will help alleviate relieve patrol of some of the lower-priority community issues so that officers can focus on traffic enforcement and patrols.
“The design behind it is to have senior citizens on patrol, the SCOP program, and just have them kind of help patrol,” Larson said. “We've taken some of the lower issues, the livability issues like parking, abandoned vehicles, city ordinance issues… (to) relieve a little bit of pressure from patrol.”
Seniors would help conduct vacation checks for residents as well as watch for such issues as graffiti and parking issues. Seniors on patrol will have specific vehicles designed for them. Eligible candidates must be at least 52 years old, retired, and live in the 97448 zip code. Applicants also must pass a background check, have a good driving record and have good people skills.
“I'm hoping to get a bunch of community support,” Larson said. “I can have up to like 10 senior citizens on patrol, the SCOPs, and just help the community. Have another set of eyes and ears out there.”
Interested candidates can apply online.