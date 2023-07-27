Junction City preparing for 62nd annual Scandinavian Festival

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – This year marks more than six decades that the community of Junction City has celebrated the heritage of its earliest settlers.
The community is preparing to celebrate the 62nd edition of its annual Scandinavian Festival next month, an event with unique roots. The event began in 1961 as a means of recouping lost revenue that followed the construction of Interstate 5, according to organizers. While the town expected 2,000 people to attend that first year, more than 20,000 showed up to celebrate its local heritage.
The event is steeped in every bit as much history as the community it celebrates, according to Rebecca MacDonald, the publicity and marketing chairperson for the Scandinavian Festival Association. MacDonald said the event brings the entire community together.
MacDonald also said that much of the through traffic from the north and south was effectively cut off once Interstate 5 was built. As Highway 99 was a primary arterial route for travelers, Junction City was a frequent stopping point for motorists needing a break from the road. Community members could see the economic impacts of the new interstate, and so the festival was developed as a means to offset the lost revenue, she said.
MacDonald said in that first year, over the course of four days, the festival generated made up the income lost by Interstate 5’s economic impact. And it’s been an annual tradition ever since, she said.
Much local cultural history has been shared over the years through the event, ranging from family recipes to folk dances, and many community members truly embrace the spirit of the event by dressing in historical costumes, MacDonald said.
MacDonald said that one business owner has told her that the four-day festival effectively serves as a “13th month” for their business, making as much in four days as they would in any other month.
This year’s festival will be held August 10 through August 13, MacDonald said.
More information can be found on the event’s website.