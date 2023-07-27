Junction City preparing for 62nd annual Scandinavian Festival

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect until noon PDT Tuesday. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least Monday night. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.lrapa.org