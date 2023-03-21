Junction City residents concerned over potential home expansion

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Junction City could possibly see even more housing in the town's wetlands area.
The proposed site for this new development is in western side of the city where houses are already being built from a previous housing expansion. The Reserve home subdivision has already started adding and finishing homes in the areas of 15th Avenue and west 14th Place.
Now there are plans to use 81 acres of empty wetland to add an additional 271 homes to the city of Junction City. With an increased demand in living spaces, Junction City officials see this as the next step in helping future residents find a home. City Administrator Jason Knope said the city wishes to seek additional housing in the hope of providing living options in Junction City.
“If you look, there's very few parcels that are still left open -- you look at rental stuff, it doesn't stay open for long,” Knope said. “We always have people looking for more. That’s probably one of the most things we hear is the need for additional housing.”
However many residents say they don’t agree with the city’s desire to put more homes into the area. They cited their already strict water regulations worsening with the more housing. Residents are also concerned that the towns infrastructure, including the sewer, roads, and schools could not support the rise in population. Junction City resident Kristen believes many of her neighbors don’t like to see their small community grow.
“Everybody kind of lives here because of the small town feel, you know everybody you know your neighbors,” Kristen said. “Everybody is familiar with each other, and you start adding more people, it makes people nervous.
Kirsten adds that she believes growth is good, and having a good plan moving forward would make people feel better.
Knope says that the resident’s concerns are warranted, and Junction City officials have been made aware of current infrastructure issues.
"We have a number of projects to expand our capacity, its something we are already working on so i don't think it's going to be an issue for us,” Knope said. The sewer is already a couple years out past, so I would say this summer you'll see us adding more water and within a year or two adding more sewer capacity."
The expansion planning is still in its early stages and if approved construction would not be finished until late 2025.