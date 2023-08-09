Junction City Scandinavian Festival receives water donation to operate during water crisis

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – Junction City is in the third week of a stage two emergency water notice. Residents were ordered to reduce water consumption by 30% and follow a specific set of guidelines.

The notice will continue into the weekend, when the annual Junction City Scandinavian Festival kicks off on August 10. The festival requires water for anchoring down structures and keeping flowers in the venue watered.

Mark Crenshaw, an electrician for the Scandinavian Festival, said thousands of gallons of water are needed to keep the event up and running.

“Obviously we’re in tough times right now,” Crenshaw said. “We got a lot of flowers here that we need to keep alive and pretty during the event, which means that we’ve got to figure out how we are going to get it.”

Junction City Scandinavian Festival Association Board Member Mathew Nelson said the festival relied on city water in years past, but had to change with the water mandate in effect.

“The operations committee that we have decided to research bringing other avenues to the table,” Nelson said. “We elected to not [use city water] because we want to be considerate of the water issue that the city is having right now.”

Nelson said Anderson Erosion Control in Junction city donated a pumping vendor to fill up the event’s 50-gallon jugs free of charge.

“They were kind enough to come fill those up with their water that they pump out of a private well and fill up those water barrels for us on their own accord,” Nelson said. “And it was awfully generous of them to do so.”

Nelson said overall water consumption will be minimal this weekend with bottled water and a few washing stations.

Vendors say they also plan to be mindful of water consumption, but some say they’ve heard no guidelines as to how much water they’re allowed to use.

David White, a booth designer for the festival said they know little to nothing about how much water they’re allowed to use over the weekend, but plan to use as little as possible which still staying within food safety regulations.

“We’ll use very little washing spatulas and washing our hands – almost nothing,” White said.

Junction City Public Works was unable to comment on the water situation.

In a town meeting on August 7, city officials said they are seeing compliance with the regulations and things are looking up, but there is still no end date for the stage two notice.