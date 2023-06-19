Juneteenth celebration brings communities together in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- The NAACP Linn Benton Branch decided to host their Juneteenth celebration in the Corvallis Community Center to celebrate emancipation day.
With the celebration having everything from free food to games, and an all-black business expo, organizers said the goal was to celebrate how far as a culture, the black community have gone following the end of slavery. NAACP Vice President and event organizer John Philips IV said it took his fellow organizers a lot of effort to get this celebration up and running.
"It takes a lot, we have our community coordination, media coordination, we have three vice presidents, we have secretary, I mean we have everybody working,” said Philips. "It takes all minds, all heads, all hands-on deck to come together with this wonderful event.”
The people in attendance ranged from the youngest of toddlers to residents in their golden years. This type of environment was exactly what Philips and his team wanted to create by providing black culture a chance to shine through in Western Oregon.
"Black people are here, we're in Albany, in Corvallis, in Lebanon, in Philomath, Linn-Benton we're all over,” Philips said. “This is a chance for everybody in the community to come here to celebrate, to learn to have conversations while we have our own cultures-we can have a good time and we will have a good time.”
The event saw capacity attendance for the event hall with organizers calling today’s Juneteenth celebration a success.