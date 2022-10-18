Juveniles detained after shooting at car, LCSO says

CRESWELL, Ore. -- Two boys are being questioned by law enforcement after allegedly shooting at an empty car, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, at about 9:25 a.m. on October 18, deputies heard reports of shots fired in the 500 block of north Mill Street in Creswell. The LCSO said elements from the LCSO and Oregon State Police went to the scene, and identified kids in a house as persons of interest in the shooting. Deputies said two boys were detained by law enforcement at about 10:50 a.m.
According to the LCSO, their investigation has led them to believe that the boys shot at an empty car with a firearm. No injuries were reported, and the LCSO confirmed that there is no threat to the public. Deputies said elements from OSP and the LCSO are conducting an investigation of the incident to find more details.