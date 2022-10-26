Keep pet safety in mind this Halloween

EUGENE, Ore. -- The spookiest day of the year can also be scary for pets with odd decorations, frightening costumes, and potentially toxic candy, so local animal advocates are encouraging people to spare a thought for their pets this Halloween.
Greenhill Humane Society says it’s important to note the dangers that holiday traditions can pose to animals. Candy, decorations and costumes can all be hazardous or frightening to pets, so the humane society has a few tips for what to do to keep animals safe this October 31.
Greenhill says to keep candy in a safe place, as most holiday favorites are toxic to pets. They say to contact a veterinarian immediately if your pet eats candy, especially chocolate. Greenhill also says not to leave glow sticks out where pets can get at them, as pets tend to bite into them and ingest the bitter, toxic chemicals inside.
Greenhill also said to watch out for costumes and decorations. Curious pets can knock over lit jack-o-lanterns which might start a fire or burn them, and they may choke on other decorations. Greenhill also says to make sure pet costumes fit well and don’t limit pets’ ability to walk, breathe, bark or meow. Finally, Greenhill says to keep your pets indoors this Halloween, even if they usually stay outdoors. Strange noises and masks as well as unfamiliar trick-or-treaters might cause stress to pets, leading them to run away from home. Greenhill urges pet owners to make sure pets wear collars and are microchipped.