Keep pet safety in mind this Halloween

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&