Key state approval moves LCC closer to its first four-year degree, college officials said

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College (LCC) announced key state approval on Thursday morning that moved the college one step closer to offering its first four-year degree.
LCC officials announced on April 13 the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s approval of the college’s proposed Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Applied Business Management program.
The new program accommodates the needs of students whose struggles may include food and housing insecurity or homelessness, LCC officials said. The college said that the availability of a locally-completed degree provides a key opportunity for students who otherwise might not have access to a university education.
LCC’s president, Stephanie Bulger expressed gratitude in the HECC’s endorsement of the program and their trust in LCC’s mission to offer a new program that will benefit current students as well as the local community at large.
LCC officials said that in 2019 the Oregon Legislature provided the authorization for community colleges to offer BAS degrees in response to increased demand in both labor markets and for more educational opportunities.
College officials said the program welcomes students from diverse backgrounds with associate degrees in any discipline. LCC also said they collaborated with multiple partners to align its curriculum with local workforce needs as well as successful programs across the nation.
The program will prepare graduates for the managerial skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive job market, LCC said. College officials said employers will benefit from the program as a talent pool from which to draw skilled professionals.
LCC said once the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities issues its final approval, the new applied business management degree program will be rolled out for the 2024/25 school year. More details on the program and its application progress is coming this summer, LCC officials said.