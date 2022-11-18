Kick off the holidays with Christmas-themed ballet

EUGENE, Ore. -- Families can kick off the holiday season with a special performance happening the weekend after Thanksgiving at the Hult Center in Eugene!
Ballet Fantastique is putting on “Babes in Toyland.” The ballet loosely puts together characters from Mother Goose nursery rhymes, then transforms them into a Christmas-themed dance extravaganza. This is the first full year of performances for Ballet Fantastique since the COVID-19 pandemic. They say “Babes in Toyland” is a magical experience for the entire family, and it’s a great way to spend time together.
“If you bring your family to see ‘Babes in Toyland,’ you get to see a lot of really funny acting, you get to see some holiday cheer, you get to see great costumes and live music, we are playing some score from ‘The Nutcracker,’ so you get some taste from ‘The Nutcracker,’ but it's jazz infused so a little bit of a spin on it... so it's fun,” said Isabelle Bloodgood, a performer with Ballet Fantastique.
The show is happening Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 at the Hult Center in Eugene. Tickets start at 15 dollars.