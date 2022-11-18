 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY
BELOW 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.
below 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

Kick off the holidays with Christmas-themed ballet

Ballet Fantastique performs "Babes in Toyland"

EUGENE, Ore. -- Families can kick off the holiday season with a special performance happening the weekend after Thanksgiving at the Hult Center in Eugene!

Ballet Fantastique is putting on “Babes in Toyland.” The ballet loosely puts together characters from Mother Goose nursery rhymes, then transforms them into a Christmas-themed dance extravaganza. This is the first full year of performances for Ballet Fantastique since the COVID-19 pandemic. They say “Babes in Toyland” is a magical experience for the entire family, and it’s a great way to spend time together.

“If you bring your family to see ‘Babes in Toyland,’ you get to see a lot of really funny acting, you get to see some holiday cheer, you get to see great costumes and live music, we are playing some score from ‘The Nutcracker,’ so you get some taste from ‘The Nutcracker,’ but it's jazz infused so a little bit of a spin on it... so it's fun,” said Isabelle Bloodgood, a performer with Ballet Fantastique.

Ballet Fantastique puts on "Babes in Toyland"

The show is happening Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 at the Hult Center in Eugene. Tickets start at 15 dollars.

