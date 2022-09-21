Kicks for Kids helping students start school in style

EUGENE, Ore. -- Hundreds of kids kicked off school in style this year thanks to the Kicks for Kids campaign held by Les Schwab and St. Vincent de Paul.
Les Schwab collected shoes for weeks as part of the campaign, then dropped them off at St. Vincent de Paul in Eugene on Wednesday, September 14. Representatives said they had collected hundreds of pairs of shoes. The donated kicks were distributed through St. Vincent de Paul’s Residence Services program.
“This is an extremely important program,” said Elizabeth Carr of St. Vincent de Paul. “So many of our families don't have means to purchase shoes, so this donation of what we're expecting to be 1,200 new pairs of shoes will go directly to families later this week.”
“At Les Schwab we believe in partnering with the community and helping those in need in our own community,” said Ken Conner of Les Schwab. “We do a lot of fundraisers to help out, and we do a lot to help out in the state of Oregon, but this fundraiser helps out Lane County and our local kids in need.”