Kicks for Kids shoes donated to families in need

EUGENE, Ore.- Hundreds of children will kick off the school year with a new pair of shoes, thanks to the community’s efforts in the Kicks for Kids campaign those broke records this year. Now those shoes are being given out to kids in need.
Meeting at Saint Vincent De Paul's on Chad Drive to load up the shoes, programs administrator Blake Burrell said the partnership with Les Schwab is important.
“Our partnership with Les Schwab and many organizations really helps us throughout the operations and the donations benefit our beneficiaries that we serve,” Burrell said. “I’m excited with all these shoes I mean it’s really amazing."
The amount of shoes donated from the drive had both program administrators and Les Schwab employees amazed. Les Schwab manager Joey Conway said he thinks a record of from previous year donations was likely broken.
"This is definitely our biggest year, I would say we've got twice as many shoes as we did last year so that's just a credit to our customers and our community,” Conway said.
When all of the shoes were loaded up, they were dropped off at the First Place Family Center. There, staff members started unboxing shoes that will all be given away. Program Coordinator Sonya Spencer said the community’s generosity will help the families in need.
“It boosts their morale a little bit that they're not being judged because they are going in what they can and so for them to be able to come out and get a pair of shoes it means a lot to them,” Spencer said. “I'd say there's probably a good thousand pair of shoes here."
Residents living at the family center said their immediate reaction was to say thank you to the community adding that shoes go a long way in helping a family in need.
"Its really heartwarming there's been a lot of people down on homeless people and it’s really-overwhelming,” Resident Jodi Hatton said. "Thank you and we appreciate it we really do we really appreciate everything."
"That makes me feel pretty good that my baby gets to have some shoes yeah i wouldn't been able to afford these kinds of shoes especially right now,” Resident Pookela Shore said. "I'd like to know who they are so I could say thank you personally but if this reaches them then I'd like to say thank you."