Kidnapping suspect from Washington arrested after car chase in rural Oregon, LCSO says

LOWELL, Ore. -- A Washington man who had allegedly kidnapped a woman and her two children and was traveling through Lane County was arrested early Tuesday morning after a chase through the countryside, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the LCSO, they heard from the police department in Vancouver, Washington that a kidnapping suspect and his three alleged victims were in Lane County just after 1 a.m. on December 6. Deputies said they eventually located the suspect, Bart Allen Stephanie, 53, driving on Jasper Road near Pengra Road northeast of Lowell at about 1:30 a.m.
The LCSO said that when deputies gave chase, Stephanie drove off in an attempt to evade them and eventually drove through a yard in the area of Place Road and Church Road, then broke through a fence and into a pasture. Deputies said that at this point they were able to use their patrol vehicles to pin Stephanie’s rented pickup in place and force him to stop.
Deputies said all three of the people Stephanie is alleged to have kidnapped -- a woman and her two young children -- were accounted for in the truck. Deputies said the woman had an injury on her head from Stephanie assaulting her, but the children were unharmed. The LCSO says the victims were taken to a nearby hotel to be temporarily housed using a community assistance fund donated by the University Fellowship Church of Eugene.
According to the LCSO, Stephanie was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail after being treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital. His local charges include three counts of second-degree kidnapping, eluding the police by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief.