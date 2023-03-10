Kids learn to ride bicycles at local event

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local leaders held an event Thursday evening to get more people into riding bikes.
Over at the Bob Keefer Center in Springfield, dozens of people got onto bikes to learn how to ride and how to do it safely. Transportation officials across Eugene and Springfield said they’re always looking for ways to get people out of cars and use active transportation like walking or biking. They said the community event can help kids learn how to bike sooner so they can safely ride on the streets when they’re older.
Jack Blashchishen, the Safe Routes to School Coordinator for Springfield Public Schools, said the learn-to-ride event came to be as schools noticed some students who took mandatory bike safety education didn’t actually know how to ride a bike. He said that not only is bike riding fun, but it can also help in creating safer travel to and from schools.
“We are hoping that we can just get a lot more people excited about riding a bike, whether that's recreationally, or really what we're hoping for is that parents will feel comfortable letting their kids ride a bike to school,” Blashchishen said. “That's a big part of our job, as Safe Routes to School coordinators, is lowering some of that traffic with the school pickup and dropoff line.”
This isn’t the only learn-to-ride event in the area though. Blashchishen said the next session is scheduled for the late spring, somewhere in the Bethel School District region.