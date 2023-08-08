Kitten stolen from local animal rescue

EUGENE, Ore. – In the most literal sense of the phrase, an actual cat burglar stole a kitten from a Eugene animal rescue group.
Three-month-old Greyling, one of Feline Good Animal Rescue’s more sociable kittens, was discovered to be missing recently after three individuals came to browse Pet Time in west Eugene, said Jackie Atkins, a board member for the animal rescue group. Given the significant amount of effort and cost associated with cat rescues, the theft is particularly frustrating for the group.
“It's very frustrating, cause cat rescue is already a financial loss from the get-go, so to have some of the kittens stolen that we've put a lot of money and time and effort and emotions into is really hard, and frustrating,” Atkins said.
The suspected thieves were two females and a male, all who were in their early twenties, and are suspected to be hanging around Murrow Park, Atkins said. The rescue has had two kittens stolen previously, which is why the cattery is locked and closed most of the time. The suspected thieves in this most recent incident cut the wire to the enclosure, Atkins said.
Greyling was the lone survivor of a group of kittens found dead, Atkins said. The rescue took him in as a surrender when he was one day old.
“So, for him to make it this far, he had a surrogate mom, he's had a great foster, for him to be stolen and not given the opportunity to finish out being successful, is really hard,” Atkins said. “It's a tough loss.”
Flyers have been distributed with hopes people will keep an eye out for this super-social young kitten. The fence has been fixed and now they are looking to redesign the cattery, which will likely cost a couple thousand dollars.