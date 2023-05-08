Knife-wielding trespasser arrested after K-9 track, deputies say

JASPER, Ore. – A man was jailed last Thursday after allegedly threatening deputies with knives and running away into the forest, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, at about 3:05 p.m. on May 4 deputies responded to a report of a trespasser at a property on McCumber Lane just outside Jasper. The LCSO said deputies were told the property owner had someone armed with knives camping on his property and stealing things. Deputies arrived to find a tent on private property, but when they called out to the occupant, he refused to come out and threatened to cut anyone who came close, the LCSO said.
Deputies said the occupant, later identified as Travis Christopher Williams, refused to come out despite the efforts of an on-scene crisis negotiator, and waved large kitchen knives at deputies several times. At one point, Williams allegedly left the tent and charged at deputies with the knives for a few feet before returning when deputies backed away. According to the LCSO, Williams eventually cut a hole in the back of the tent and, still armed with the knives, ran away from deputies into the nearby woods.
The LCSO said K-9 Bruno was dispatched to track down Williams. Bruno followed Williams’ trail for more than a mile through thick woods, blackberries, downed trees and steep terrain until the suspect was eventually spotted near another residence on McCumber Lane. Deputies said Williams still had the knives, and had picked up an axe somewhere. The LCSO said deputies used a taser on Williams and were finally able to put him in handcuffs and arrest him.
Williams was sent to the Lane County Jail on several charges including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree escape, resisting arrest, second-degree theft, and a warrant out of Eugene.