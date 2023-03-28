Lakeside man arrested, charged with domestic assault and released for medical reasons

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- A man charged with fourth-degree domestic assault was arrested and released on Monday evening due to severe medical concerns, Coos County sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said they responded at 6:04 p.m. on March 27 to a fight on North Lake Road. The victim told a sheriff’s deputy that her boyfriend had assaulted her and fled the scene. CCSO authorities searched the area by vehicle and located the suspect, Derek L. Roberts, 43, of Lakeside at another home, police said.
Authorities said they interviewed Roberts and arrested him for fourth-degree domestic violence assault and an outstanding warrant. According to the CCSO, due to preexisting severe underlying medical issues, the Coos County Jail gave him a document allowing for him to go free while he awaits court proceedings if he agreed to certain conditions. The CCSO said medical treatment was a more appropriate solution than going to jail.
The CCSO said Roberts was informed of those conditions and a pending court date by the arresting deputy. Those conditions include not having contact with the victim. The CCSO said Roberts agreed to the release conditions and was let go at the scene.