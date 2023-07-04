Lakeside woman arrested for allegedly hitting victim with vehicle, deputies say

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- Authorities said a Lakeside woman was arrested on Sunday afternoon after she struck a victim with her vehicle and trapped him against another car.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Report responded on July 2 at about 2:56 p.m. to a reported fight between a man and a woman at a North 15th Street residence in Lakeside, authorities said. CCSO said that an investigation by two deputies and an Oregon State Police trooper determined that a suspect, identified as Lori L. Koss, 51, of Lakeside, had struck a male victim with her vehicle and briefly trapped him against another car.
Medical personnel responded and treated the victim at the scene, authorities said. Deputies said that Koss was arrested and charged with second-degree assault as domestic violence, vehicular assault, and reckless driving. Koss was transported to the Coos County Jail, where she was held without bail pending her arraignment, sheriff’s officials said.
According to court records, Koss was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on July 3.