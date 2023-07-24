Land division for new development in Cottage Grove neighborhood approved

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – On July 19, there was a public hearing on the division of a lot in Cottage Grove for future development. At the hearing, the first step towards that development, the division of the lot, was tentatively approved.

An owner of a lot in a neighborhood along Fourth Street in Cottage Grove proposed their plan for dividing the land into seven lots to the city. Because the plan was in line with Cottage Grove’s city codes, the plan was approved. Though it’s still early in the process, the thought is that the site will eventually feature townhouses.

"These ones, as I understand it, I think they're going to be more like duplexes that are legally dividable,” Eric Mongan, a city planner in Cottage Grove, said. “Some people call those tandems, common wall development, things like that. They're not going to be five, six of these in a row. It'll be two, and two, and two."

Mongan emphasized that because this is preliminary, he knows as much about the actual development as anyone else in town. The only thing set in stone is the division of the land into lots.

"I pretty much, I know as much as they do,” Mongan said. “In the sense that, you know, we've got this preliminary plat, they went through the lawful process of land division, meeting the requirements of timing and, you know, layout, et cetera. And I really don't know anything else."

The neighborhood the lot is in is filled with single family homes. But the possibility of townhouses, people living in the neighborhood are worried about what will come with that.

"Well more traffic, more people,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. “The traffic would be worse than anything else honestly. It's bad enough the way it is. It's peaceful and quiet here, I like it just the way it is."

Mongan said what it comes down to is land owners using their land how they best see fit.

"So I mentioned the phrase, 'highest best use,' right? Well, for me or you that might be a 300 square foot cottage in the back corner,” he said. “One of your neighbors might say, 'that's weird,' right? Or it might be a proposal like this where, 'hey I purchased the land, I own it, and therefore I want to do this.'"

Mongan assured that the developer in this case still has to adhere to the city’s code.

"When you've got it in an existing neighborhood such as this one, new development that is in-filled, like in-between or behind in this case, it's got to meet certain criteria."

But if the development goes through, people living in the neighborhood are worried about the change that it will bring.

"I don't really care for it because it's going to be more traffic,” Nancy Clark, who lives across from the site, said. "And I think this neighborhood should remain single family homes. That's just my opinion."

While people may be wary of how new development may stick out, Mongan explained that it is not the only change that can come to a neighborhood.

"Existing neighborhood, this development doesn't happen, doesn't stop me from painting my house pink,” he said. “So it's, you know, I mean while paint can change colors all the time there's no prohibition against a pink house."

Mongan said new developments coming into a medium-sized city like Cottage Grove are different than in other places.

"I think it's more difficult down here in Cottage Grove because redevelopment hasn't really been a thing,” he said. “We've seen it in some areas. But really, you know largely it's not taken place. And so that's where I think there was a little bit of friction to this proposal."

Mangon also said the city’s code that everyone has to follow ensures everyone is best being served, even if people may not want new development at first.

"The code works for everyone, right? I mean it, I think that's one of the things for better or worse, that's there,” he said. “It's if we just use the code the same way for everyone we can't, you know, the opportunity for malfeasance is-- should be none."

When the developer wants to begin construction on the units, they will need to present their plans to the city who will make sure everything is up to code before approving anything.