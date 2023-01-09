Landslide closes Highway 101 south of Port Orford

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 is closed after an early-morning landslide caused the roadway to drop as much as 12 feet, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The landslide happened in the morning of January 9 about 12 miles south of Port Orford, according to ODOT. Officials say geotechnical engineers are evaluating the scene and watching for additional movement, and do not have an estimate for when the road will reopen. ODOT says there is no nearby detour for this stretch of Hwy 101.
Crews said they first noticed signs of a landslide on January 2, when cracks formed on the pavement and were quickly patched. ODOT says active landslides are common on the southern portion of the Oregon Coast. This landslide is part of what ODOT calls the “Arizona Slide,” a landslide that has had events like this since the 1980s.