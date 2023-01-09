Landslide closes Highway 101 south of Port Orford

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

Landslide closes Highway 101 south of Port Orford

Highway 101 landslide

PORT ORFORD, Ore. -- A 200-yard segment of Highway 101 is closed after an early-morning landslide caused the roadway to drop as much as 12 feet, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The landslide happened in the morning of January 9 about 12 miles south of Port Orford, according to ODOT. Officials say geotechnical engineers are evaluating the scene and watching for additional movement, and do not have an estimate for when the road will reopen. ODOT says there is no nearby detour for this stretch of Hwy 101.

Highway 101 landslide

Crews said they first noticed signs of a landslide on January 2, when cracks formed on the pavement and were quickly patched. ODOT says active landslides are common on the southern portion of the Oregon Coast. This landslide is part of what ODOT calls the “Arizona Slide,” a landslide that has had events like this since the 1980s.

