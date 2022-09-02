Lane and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office teams cooperate to find lost hikers

SOUTH SISTER, Ore. -- Search and Rescue teams from the Lane and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Offices successfully cooperated to rescue a man and a woman who had been hiking near the South Sister on the line between the two counties.
The DCSO says they received a call at about 1 a.m. on August 30 from the LCSO asking for assistance in finding two lost hikers about half a mile west of the South Sister Climber’s Trail in Lane County. According to the LCSO, two hikers from Minnesota had called in the evening of August 29 saying they were lost in the area. The DCSO says search and rescue coordinators from both agencies helped the hikers by phone to find the trail again, and the hikers said they were headed towards the trailhead.
Officials say the hikers lost the trail again in the next few hours, prompting them to call the DCSO again. In addition, the DCSO reports one of the hikers told them the other had fallen down a slope and injured their knee. The DCSO says they were able to locate the injured hiker’s cell phone and confirm the hikers were still near the trail, and dispatched a Search and Rescue team. Officials say the LCSO also sent a separate team equipped with a stretcher to help the injured hiker.
The DCSO says that together the two teams were able to spot the hikers at about 6:45 a.m., but they weren’t able to get to them until about 7:30 a.m. Officials say the injured hiker was determined to be able to walk out on their own, and the Search and Rescue teams escorted the hikers back down the trail, getting them to the trailhead just before noon on August 30. Officials say the hikers did not need any extra medical attention.