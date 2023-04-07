Lane Arts Council brings First Friday Art Walk back to downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Food, live music and the works of local artists are all highlights of the First Friday Art Walk on Friday evening.
Organizers are hoping to draw locals to the downtown area for the event on April 7, which starts at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion.
“So it's really just a night to celebrate downtown and our local arts here in Eugene,” said Jessica Watson, First Friday Art Walk and Lane Arts Council Events Coordinator, “where the galleries stay open and folks can come on down, check out new exhibitions downtown and check out live music, and eat some good food as well.”
Participants can start at the Farmers Market Pavilion, located near East 8th and Oak streets, and pick up an Art Walk guide and then go on a tour where they may meet the showcased artists. Another option is the “Eat, Drink and Enjoy Art Tour,” which organizers said includes stops at The Barn Light, Dark Pine Coffee and the Starlight Lounge.
“For this year, we want to get people downtown, checking out art, learning about artists they've never heard of before, buying art,” Watson said. “That's always a good one to keep our community thriving.”
LaRhonda Steele Band will perform live soul music and original songs from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Lane Arts Council has held the First Friday Art Walk since the 1990s, organizers said.