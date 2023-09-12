Lane Community College announces new 'Welcome Back' scholarship

EUGENE, Ore. – A new scholarship has been launched for returning students at Lane Community College, according to college officials.
LCC officials said that the ‘Welcome Back Scholarship’ provides financial assistance for students who have an outstanding balance preventing them from registering for the upcoming fall term that begins on September 26. The scholarship provides up to $300 through the Lane Community College Foundation to support students continuing their studies, the college said.
"We believe that financial hurdles should never be the reason a student can't finish their education,” said Colman Joyce, LCC’s vice president of student affairs “The Welcome Back Scholarship is our way of saying, 'We've missed you, and we're committed to helping you cross the finish line.'”
The new scholarship aims to removes financial barriers for students forced to halt their studies due to financial challenges, LCC officials said. The college said that those who have not attended classes for more than one year must apply for readmission and also fill out an application, which is available online, for the scholarship by September 19. Students also must consult with academic advising to create a class comeback plan for the Fall 2023 semester and then register for and remain enrolled for the fall semester through October 5, 2023, LCC said.
The college said that those with a registration hold due to an outstanding balance should contact LCC’s Bursar’s Office to lift the hold before registering. As limited funds are available, students should apply as soon as possible, LCC said. Other financial aid programs include the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the U.S. Department of Education’s Fresh Start program.