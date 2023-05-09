Lane Community College, Arizona State University partner on MyPath2ASU collaboration

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College announced on Tuesday a new collaborative effort to give college students transfer pathways to Arizona State University, college officials said.
LCC said the new MyPath2ASU collaboration announced on May 9 provides students with a smooth transition in planning their transfer to ASU from the very start of their college experience.
“We are excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Arizona State University, as it exemplifies our dedication to expanding access to higher education and fostering student success,” said LCC President Stephanie Bulger. “This collaboration will create new pathways for our students to seamlessly transition from Lane Community College to ASU, ultimately empowering them to achieve their academic and career goals.”
The MyPath2ASU collaboration simplifies the transfer process with comprehensive navigation, course-by-course, LCC officials said. The college said that students are provided with assistance to ensure the courses they take apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degrees.
There are more than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs, LCC officials said.
More information can be found online at Lane Community College, Arizona State University, and MyPath2ASU.