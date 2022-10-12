 Skip to main content
Lane Community College breaks ground for new Health Professions Building

  • Updated
  • 0
LCC Health Professions Building groundbreaking

EUGENE, Ore. -- Contractors with the Lane Community College have begun work on a new building the college says will provide a space for health professions education.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the main campus of LCC in the morning of October 12. LCC says the Health Professions Building will house the LCC Dental Clinic, academic and administrative offices for health professions, and a classroom with more than 100 seats. The college also says the building will be the new home for dental and emergency medical programs.

“This is an exciting day for Lane Community College,” said LCC President Stephanie Bulger. “Thanks to state funding and the voter-approved 2020 Bond Measure, the college was able to make this plan a reality. This new facility will contain some of our most high-demand programs. Students who successfully complete these challenging fields of study are well-equipped for rewarding careers in a variety of health-related positions.”

LCC Health Professions Building render

The new Health Professions Building is planned to be almost 35,000 square feet and three stories tall. LCC says the site will include a bridge and plazas to connect Bristow Square with the athletic fields, additions that the college says will help foster community and connection. The project is scheduled to be finished in spring of 2024.

