Lane Community College expands downtown center's general education offerings

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane Community College (LCC) announced additional expansion of its general education class offerings at its Mary Spilde Downtown Center (MSDC) to better meet the needs of students who live and work near downtown Eugene.

New class offerings will include criminal justice, math and communication along with existing general education courses, according to LCC officials. Other classes offered include English as a second language, adult basic and secondary education, small business development and senior companion programming, the college said.

“Our goal is to provide classes students need in an accessible and convenient format and schedule,” explained Dean of Social Sciences Philip R. Martinez. “For some students, classes at the MSDC means they have more time for work, school, and family obligations by reducing their commute.”

LCC announced in the fall of 2022 that classes would return to the downtown Eugene campus following an extended absence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCC officials also noted that the expanded availability of classes allows students to meet a portion of the requirements for an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer (AAOT). The AAOT allows students to complete introductory classes at a community college and then transfer to and enter any four-year Oregon university as a junior. These classes include the subjects of writing, math, communication, social science, criminal justice and human services, college officials said.

LCC officials said applications for spring term are now being accepted online. Classes begin Monday, April 3.