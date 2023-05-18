Lane Community College job fair brings together job seekers, employers

EUGENE, Ore. – A job fair held at Lane Community College on May 18 brought together job seekers and a wide variety of employers, the college said.
Despite statewide unemployment being near historic lows at just 4 percent, some employers are still struggling to find the perfect candidate. In the health care industry, the post-COVID-19 pandemic era presents particularly unique challenges, said Sam Mumby, a recruiter lead for Samaritan Health Services.
“It's been really hard not only just to employ people, but then also within the health care realm, where, you know, lots of things have been changing, you know, during COVID and post-COVID,” said Mumby. “So, being able to adapt to that and kind of help people realize what opportunities are also available in health care just beyond the nursing and the other health care regular positions.”
Mumby said Samaritan employs for a wide variety of positions, which range from health care jobs to administrative positions. Mumby also said she believes these in-person job fairs are a good way for job seekers and employers to interact with one another.
The job fair also provided as a way for organizations to connect with the community and promote volunteer opportunities as well, said Carmen Pierce, a McKenzie Fire & Rescue firefighter and paramedic. Pierce has been on paid staff with the them for about a year and volunteering with them for the past three years.
“Volunteerism, as a whole, is kinda down…,” Pierce said. “You can look at the state, the country, the nation...it's difficult to get them, but our, our goal is to always get them, and once we get them, we tend to retain them. We have several volunteers that have 30, 40, 45 years (of) experience with us, so our goal is to continue to get our volunteers in and to instill a passion for fire and rescue and EMS in them.”