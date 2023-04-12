Lane Community College looking to get final approval on new energy program

EUGENE, Ore -- Lane Community College says there has been a growing demand for professionals in the fast-growing field of energy management.
A new program offered by the college will allow students to be better prepared for a career in high tech building management. Roger Ebbage is the Director of the Community College's Water & Energy Programs. He said that for 30 years the college has had programs in commercial building energy efficiency.
"We've added building control systems to the academic content and that's the difference," He said. "That's what makes it more progressive, more up to date."
Building controls have to constantly be monitored and adjusted for efficiency, and this degree would prepare students to balance the efficient operation of the building with the needs of the occupant. School officials say the Associate of Applied Science Degree in energy management with building controls technology is for students who are problem solvers, ones who enjoy digging through details to investigate how mechanical systems work, and measuring water and energy use.
The program will be done online, but students will also be allowed to participate in hands-on training with one of LCC's partnering organizations. This energy management program is a two year degree. With this degree, a person can earn anywhere from $45,000 to $65,000 annually in the energy management field, according to LCC officials.
"We've also established an apprenticeship program for both, and that's brand new in our industry, there isn't another one in the country," Ebbage said.
Pending final approval from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the new program will also offer scholarships with potential funding from the federal government for assistance with childcare and other non-instructional expenses.