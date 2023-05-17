Lane Community College receives grant to support student parents

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane Community College has a received a $60,000 grant to address the needs of student parents and single mother students, according to the college.
LCC said the grant will provide $30,000 annually over a two-year period to participate in the Data-to-Action Campaign for Parenting Students College Community of Practice. The purpose is to collect and examine data used to identify and support parenting and single mother students’ needs in college, LCC officials said.
"We are thrilled to receive this grant and join the Data-to-Action Campaign for Parenting Students. This opportunity will enable Lane Community College to better understand and address the unique challenges faced by parenting students and single mothers on our campus," said Dr. Jane Reeder, LCC Grants Director. "Our commitment to inclusivity and success for all students will be strengthened through data-driven strategies and collaboration with fellow institutions, ultimately ensuring a brighter future for our student-parent community."
Though there are more than 5.4 million student parents in college in the United States, there’s a lack of data on this student demographic, the college said. LCC said accurate data is useful for advocating for expanded child care, family housing and new instructional policies, as well as tracking student outcomes.
More information on the Data-to-Action Campaign for Parenting Students can be found online.